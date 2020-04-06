4-Star Ret. General says Trump is "pouring kerosene on the fire"

Watch the Full Interview: Ret. Gen. Barry McCaffrey says it's wrong to use military force in American cities and Trump should listen to his military leaders

SEATTLE — On Monday, Trump announced from the Rose Garden that mayors and governors must "establish an overwhelming law enforcement presence" to stop the violence or that he would invoke the Insurrection Act, an 1807 law that allows a president to deploy the US military to suppress civil disorder.

“If a city or state refuses to take the actions that are necessary to defend the life and property of their residents, then I will deploy the United States military and quickly solve the problem for them.” (President Trump)

"He's an ignorant, lawless man," said Retired Four-star Army General and frequent NBC/MSNBC contributor Gen. Barry McCaffrey, "That's the only explanation. He's being told, in a very straightforward manner by the senior military leadership and by Secretary Esper, who reiterated this morning, this is not an appropriate use of military power.

What we're seeing is a nationwide spasm of anger over racial injustice, and the murder of a restrained, unresisting black man. And so, that's the issue at stake. And then when it comes to the looting and the arson, that's a responsibility of local Law enforcement backed up by the State Police and or the National Guard, and as the Governor so chooses. So this is pouring kerosene on the fire. He doesn't know what he's doing. He's scared. He's starting to unravel on us, in my judgment, in public."

Watch the full interview with Gen. Barry McCaffrey: