WASHINGTON -- A DC restaurant asked a woman to show her ID in order to use the bathroom on Friday night – and then expelled her from the restaurant when she refused.

Last night, I was told by the manager of @CubaLibreDC that I couldn't use the women's restroom, and after challenging his discrimination with D.C. law and responding to his threat of calling the police w/ "please do so", I was forcibly removed from the restaurant. (thread) — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) June 23, 2018

Charlotte Clymer, a writer at the Human Rights Campaign, was celebrating a happy occasion with her friends on Friday night – according to her Twitter, it was her friend’s bachelorette party at Cuba Libre DC.

However, when Clymer, who is transgender, went to use the women’s room, an attendant at the restaurant stopped her.

“An attendant stuck out his arm and said he needed to see my ID. When I asked why, he said that ‘female’ must be on an ID to use the women's restroom. No one else was asked,” Clymer wrote on her Twitter.

Clymer refused and used the restroom anyway, but said not only did the attendant search the “busy” restroom for her, but when she came out of the bathroom, the manager was also there waiting for her.

“[The manager] says it's D.C. law that you must have ‘female’ on your ID to use the women's restroom. I tell him he's wrong and there's no chance I'm showing him my ID,” Clymer said.

Clymer says she brought up what the actual D.C. law was regarding bathrooms. According to D.C. law, public establishments must respect an individual’s choice of restroom based on their gender identification and single-stall restrooms must be gender neutral.

Clymer says the manager went on to threaten to call the police, mock her workplace, and tell her to leave. Then a bouncer forcibly removed her from the restaurant.

“I stood there at the curb with a friend, feeling shattered. I wanted to cry, but my adrenaline was so high at that point that I felt blocked up," she described the humiliation and pain she felt on Twitter.

As other patrons offered their help, Clymer contacted DC police who were “professional” and “affirming,” and plans to use her police report to initiate an investigation into Cuba Libre with the D.C. Office of Human Rights.

Since posting to Twitter, Clymer’s thread has gone viral and has garnered attention and responses from notable people, such as Sarah McBride and Chelsea Clinton.

I am so disturbed that @cmclymer, a dear friend and colleague of mine, had to go through this last night. No one should. I am perpetually inspired by her ability to turn terrible situations into teachable moments, moments of action, and points of progress. Love you, Charlotte. https://t.co/p5MBes08LD — Sarah McBride (@SarahEMcBride) June 23, 2018

I am so sorry Charlotte this happened. Not remotely a reflection on you. Thank you for sharing this painful story. As ever, your grace and bravery shine through. Hope you have a great rest of the weekend with your girlfriends. — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) June 23, 2018

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser also took to Twitter to respond, calling the actions of the restaurant "illegal."

.@cmclymer, I’m so sorry this happened to you. While I’m glad to hear that @DCPoliceDept were there to represent our true #DCValues, we won’t accept this type of discrimination in Washington, DC. It’s not just illegal, it’s against all we stand for. https://t.co/UAzUP9wlSS — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) June 23, 2018

Since the incident, Cuba Libre Restaurant has issued a public apology to Clymer. According to their statement, they “support safe bathrooms” and will be retraining staff. They asked Clymer to reach out to them.

@cmclymer We are extremely sorry for the incident that occurred at our restaurant last night. Please view our full response below: pic.twitter.com/gfQ2Ne7GhY — Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar - Washington D.C. (@CubaLibreDC) June 23, 2018

Clymer didn’t appear to accept their apology on Twitter, writing in another thread, “Your manager did not attempt to make amends last night. If he had walked over and given an apology after the police confirmed for him our city's laws, maybe we'd be okay…This is a person who is quite comfortable in his bigotry, and he is not sorry.”

I wish I could be magnanimous and let this be sufficient, but I can't. Your manager intentionally made up a fake law to humiliate me, mocked me when I patiently showed him the actual law, and acted with condescension and aggression in response. Furthermore... https://t.co/sF4R6UZoCs — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) June 23, 2018

D.C. law not only requires establishments to allow individuals to use whichever restroom they’d like, but also requires management to clearly post these rules to employees.

Since Clymer’s last interaction with Cuba Libre DC about their apology, no additional statements have been come out.

“In D.C., a city celebrated for its LGBTQ culture, inclusivity, and protections, it stunned me that a business could so openly discriminate against transgender people,” Clymer said.

She also included a way to support transgender people of color in DC in her thread:

BTW: if you're looking for an easy way to help, support @CasaRubyDC with a donation. They're an extraordinary local org in D.C., run by a transgender woman of color, that's bilingual and multicultural in advocating for LGBTQ folks in the city: https://t.co/YFqTc1oIDA — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) June 23, 2018

