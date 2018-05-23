Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer and it's no secret that travel during this time can be strenuous.

As Memorial Day weekend approaches, many people tend to make trips for long weekend getaways or to visit family.

According to AAA, more than 41.5 million Americans will travel during Memorial Day weekend, nearly 5 percent increase from 2017 -- the highest influx in the over 12 years.

With that being said, Waze -- a free, community-based navigation app -- analyzed its 2017 data to predict the worst times to drive surrounding Memorial Day weekend in an effort to help drivers navigate their commutes as stress free as possible.

According to Waze, the worst times to drive across the nation on average will be:

Friday, May 25 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

From 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., daily from Saturday, May 26 to Monday, May 28

Tuesday, May 29 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

