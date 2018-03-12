SALINE COUNTY, Ark. (KTHV) - A charter bus carrying a youth football team back to Memphis from a championship game in Dallas crashed, killing one child and injuring more than 45 others, mostly children.
The team appears to be the Orange Mound Youth Association all-star football team, according to a Facebook post.
A first responder at the scene said that many of the children's injuries were serious. Arkansas State Police said the bus overturned at around 2:40 a.m. Dec. 3 on the on-ramp to I-30 from Highway 70. People on the bus were initially trapped.
An initial interview with the bus driver indicates she lost control of the bus, causing it to roll off of I-30. The bus was owned by Scott Shuttle Service of Somerville, Tennessee.
Twenty-four pediatric patients were taken to Arkansas Children's Hospital. All are stable. Families are told to contact 501-364-1100 to connect with staff to help guide them. A family center is set up on site, families are urged to enter through the main entrance.
There is a shuttle from Baptist Health to Arkansas Children's because some parents may be told their child is at Baptist when they are actually at Children's.
There are also a number of children at Saline Memorial Hospital.
The bus driver is being questioned by Arkansas State Police.
We will update this article with more info as it becomes available.