Thurston County deputy and man both injured in shooting in Yelm

Thurston County Sheriff's Office said that the deputy and the male subject have been transported for medical care after a shooting.

A Thurston County deputy and a man were both injured in a shooting in Yelm

No information was available immediately on the condition or any other details of the deputy or the other person involved, or how the incident happened.

The shooting was reported at the 16900 block of Holly St SE in Yelm, which is near the Nisqually River, according to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said the Region 3 Critical Incident Investigation Team is responding to investigate. The regional team, composed of law enforcement from Thurston, Lewis, Pacific, Grays Harbor and Mason counties, as well as the Washington State Patrol, investigates incidents of police shootings and uses of force.