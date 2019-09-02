OLYMPIA, Wash. — Thousands of people dealt with power outages Saturday after another round of snow swept through western Washington.

According to Puget Sound Energy, as of 3 p.m. Saturday, about 48,000 customers were without power.

Many of the outages were concentrated Thurston, Kitsap and Whatcom Counties, PSE said – which were hit hard by snow. Vashon Island was also included on the list.

Karen Birbari’s home in Olympia lost power overnight. Saturday morning, she and her kids were warming up by shoveling the driveway.

“I’m sweating,” she laughed. “It’s not that cold. But I’d rather be skiing!”

Her neighbor, Jeannie Gruber – also lost power.

“It’s cold, but we have a fire going,” she said.

About a dozen tree limbs were down in her backyard. Neighbors helped her hoist a large limb out of the road, and over the fence.

“I did hear one fall last night,” she said. “It’s a loud crack.”

Another woman passed by on snowshoes – she said her home lost power, and she was headed to her cousin’s place, that still had heat.

PSE posted a statement around noon Saturday.

“Strong winds and heavy snow continue to move through the Puget Sound region on Friday causing power outages,” the company wrote. “Crews worked through the night to restore power to customers impacted by the winter storm.”

You can view the updated power outages map here.