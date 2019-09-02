OLYMPIA, Wash. — Thousands of people dealt with power outages Saturday after another round of snow swept through western Washington.

According to Puget Sound Energy, as of 6:00 a.m. Sunday, over 21,000 customers were without power.

Many of the outages were concentrated Thurston, Kitsap and Whatcom Counties, PSE said – which were hit hard by snow. Vashon Island was also included on the list.

Karen Birbari’s home in Olympia lost power overnight. Saturday morning, she and her kids were warming up by shoveling the driveway.

“I’m sweating,” she laughed. “It’s not that cold. But I’d rather be skiing!”

Her neighbor, Jeannie Gruber – also lost power.

“It’s cold, but we have a fire going,” she said.

About a dozen tree limbs were down in her backyard. Neighbors helped her hoist a large limb out of the road, and over the fence.

“I did hear one fall last night,” she said. “It’s a loud crack.”

Another woman passed by on snowshoes – she said her home lost power, and she was headed to her cousin’s place, that still had heat.

PSE said its crews will continue working around the clock to restore power to everyone.

You can view the updated power outages map here.