This Is Us/KING 5 giveaway

OFFICIAL RULES

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2. Eligibility. Subject to the additional restrictions below, the This Is Us/KING 5 giveaway (the “Contest”) is open to residents of the United States who are 18 years or older at the time of entry and are eligible to travel on a commercial airline flight. Employees and contractors of KING 5 (“Sponsor”), NBC, Alaska Airlines, Kimpton Hotels, TEGNA Inc. and each of their respective affiliated companies, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees or contractors, are not eligible to enter or to win.

3. How to Enter. The Contest will begin at 7:30PM on September 10th, 2018 and end at 8:00PM on September 17th, 2018 (the “Contest Period”).

Enter by texting the code word to the number provided when prompted on KING 5 between 7:30PM and 8:00PM during the contest dates. By entering, you agree to the terms of these Official Rules and to receive text messages from Sponsor, Administrator, or those directed by Sponsor. You can opt-out of the receipt of such text messages by following the directions in any text received from Sponsor.

Maximum one (1) entry per person. Duplicate entries by means of software generated or other automated processes will be disregarded.

The sponsor is not responsible for failure to receive entries due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender or Sponsor.

4. Winner Selection. One (1) winner will be randomly selected from all correct text entries within the contest period.

5. Prizes and Odds. Grand Prize: One (1) Grand Prize Winner will receive admittance for (2) to a screening premiere and panel of This Is us on September 25th, including travel and hotel accommodations in Los Angeles. (ARV: $1,750). Prize includes round trip coach class air fare for two from the major continental U.S. airport nearest winner’s home, one (1) night double occupancy hotel accommodations, and tickets for two (2) for admission to the screening/panel. Costs of meals, ground transportation, gratuities, taxes, transportation to and from airport and all other expenses not specified above as part of prize package are the sole responsibility of winner. The trip package has a total approximate retail value of $1,750, which may vary depending on location of major airport nearest to winner’s home, travel itinerary, and costs of air transportation at time of award. Prize may be subject to blackout periods, and other restrictions may apply.

6. Winner Notification and Acceptance. Winners will be notified on or about September 20th at the telephone number provided on winner’s entry form/text. Sponsor will call during regular business hours at number provided on entry form and will leave no messages. Failure to reach winner by phone, after 3 attempts, may result in disqualification of winner, forfeiture of his or her interest in all prizes, and selection of a substitute winner from among all remaining eligible entries. Winners may waive their right to receive prizes. Prizes are non-assignable and nontransferable. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability and Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes of equal or greater value. Winners are solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on prizes. Winners may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility/liability and be subject to a background check. Failure to sign and return an affidavit or release within ten (10) days, or to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules, may result in a winner’s disqualification, the forfeiture of his or her interest in the prize, and the award of the prize to a substitute winner. Persons traveling as guest of the Grand Prize Winner must also sign any affidavit or release that Sponsor may require. Except where prohibited, acceptance of any prize constitutes winner’s consent to the publication of his or her name, biographical information and likeness in any media for any commercial or promotional purpose, without limitation the Internet, or further compensation. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

7. Participation. By participating, contestants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Contest as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Contest is compromised by tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupts or impairs the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Contest, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Contest. Should the Contest be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Administrator shall have no liability (financial or otherwise) for any claims or other matters relating to this Contest or any prizes to be awarded. In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account. Any questions regarding the number of entries submitted shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion.

8. Release. The Sponsor and Administrator make no warranties, express or implied, relative to the use or enjoyment of any prize or portions thereof, including without limitations, its quality, merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. By entering the Contest, each Winner agrees to hold harmless and fully release Sponsor and Administrator and each of their respective parent companies, trustees, subsidiaries, franchisees, licensees, employees, agents, independent contractors and advertising and promotional agencies from any and all liability for any injuries, losses, death, or damages of any kind caused by any prize or resulting from the acceptance, possession, quality, use or misuse of any prize, or any portion of any prize or travel related to the receipt or use of any prize.

9. Construction. The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.

10. Sponsor. The This Is Us/KING 5 giveaway is sponsored by KING 5-TV. The decisions of Sponsor and the Contest judges regarding the selection of winners and all other aspects of the Contest shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor will not be responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials relating to the Contest. For a list of winners (available after October 5th, 2018 or a copy of these Official Rules, visit king5.com/contests or send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to “Winners List/Official Rules” (as applicable), This Is Us/KING 5 giveaway, 1501 1st Ave. S., Seattle, WA 98134. If you have any questions regarding this Contest, please contact Jay Yovanovich, Director of Marketing, 1-206-448-3635, jyovanovich@king5.com.

