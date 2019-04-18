SPOKANE, Wash — Spokane native Jess Roskelley and two other climbers are presumed dead from an avalanche in Alberta's Banff National Park, according to outdoor apparel company The North Face.

A family member said he spoke with the Canada Park Service and rescue personnel yesterday.

"It is with a heavy heart I have to say this, but they were hit by a massive avalanche off Mt. Howse sometime on Tuesday and there was visible evidence they perished. Thank you for all of your prayers and thoughts," a family member said on Facebook.

Family friend Paul Fish described Roskelley as an "amazing young man that gave back to the community."

"He died doing what he loved and this is just so tragic," Fish told KREM.

Roskelley and Australian climbers David Lama and Hansjörg Auer were attempting to climb the east face of Howse Peak on the Icefields Parkway on Wednesday.

Officials say recovery efforts are on hold because of a continued risk of avalanches in the area.

The North Face released a statement about the avalanche on Thursday.

"We have learned that three members of our Global Athlete Team, David Lama, Jess Roskelley and Hansjörg Auer were presumed caught in an avalanche on April 16th in Alberta, Canada," the statement reads. "They are missing and we are waiting for additional information as the search mission continues. David, Jess, and Hansjörg are valued and loved members of The North Face family and we are doing everything we can to support their families friends and community during this difficult time. We will continue to keep you updated and ask that you keep our athletes and their loved ones in your hearts and thoughts."

The North Face We have learned that three members of our Global Athlete Team David Lama, Jess Roskelley and Hansjörg Auer were presumed caught in an avalanche on April 16th in Alberta, Canada. They are missing and...

Parks Canada says safety specialists immediately responded by air and observed signs of multiple avalanches and debris containing climbing equipment. Parks Canada offered condolences to the families.

In 2016, Roskelley climbed the ice on Palouse Falls. State Parks officials said it was the first time, to their knowledge, that some had completed the feat but they did not want to encourage it.

Roskelley is a professional climber who has climbed Mt. Everest.

Roskelley's website lists 27 climbs or attempted climbs across North America, South America and Asia. He has previously served as a climbing guide at Mt. Rainer.

Jess, the son of mountaineer John Roskelley, also lists four companies, including The North Face, as sponsors.

RELATED: Ice climber conquers frozen Palouse Falls

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This story will be updated.