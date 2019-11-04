SPOKANE, Wash. — Hundreds of employees learned they will be laid off from Spokane Public Schools this week.

The district publicly announced the layoffs on Thursday afternoon.

A total of 325 employees are being laid off. That includes 182 teaching-level staff.

The district currently has 4,110 employees, according to district spokesman Brian Coddington. The cuts account for about 8 percent reductions in staff overall.

"This is a scary day," said Katy Henry, president of the Spokane Education Association, the union that represents SPS teachers. "A lot of people have had really traumatic news and that's hard to hear. It's not a good day for anyone."

The staff will be laid off at the end of this school year, and the positions will not be funded during the 2019-20 school year.

Depending on contracts, some staff will be paid through the end of the summer, while others will only receive pay through the end of the school year this spring.

The decision was based mainly on funding cuts due to the McCleary decision.

The decision boosted statewide funding for public schools, but it also reduced the revenue that could be generated from local levies.

The Spokane Public Schools district, in particular, relies on local levies to fully fund schools.

The district is facing a budget shortfall of approximately $31 million next year, officials said.

SPS Superintendent Shelley Redinger said about 41 percent of the cuts were made outside of classroom staff, but in the end the district had to cut teaching staff.

"It was not enough dollars in terms of funding our basic needs. Special education would be an example of that," Redinger said during a press conference Friday afternoon.

According to a district handout presented at the press conference, state funding doesn't fully cover many services provided by the school district. For example, state funding only covers 12 percent of the funding for SPS special education students, according to the handout.

Counselors, nurses, safety officers, psychologists and mental health therapists are also not fully funded by state dollars, SPS said.

Redinger said the district will discuss ideas for changing elementary school days and library models in the coming weeks to make up for some funding cuts.

The district may also consider a local levy to make up for some of the funding losses, but that levy wouldn't go up for a vote before the positions are cut.

Spokane voters passed a $495 million bond in November 2018. That bond is funding three new middle schools, replacing three middle schools and funding other facility improvements. The bond does not fund teaching staff.

This story will be updated.

