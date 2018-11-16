VANCOUVER, Wash. — Feral rabbits are running all over a northeast Vancouver neighborhood.

"They're not really a problem, we like them." David McCallister

It depends on who you ask, "There's too many around here...there must be 100s or 1000s of rabbits around here," Delores Medeiro also lives in the neighborhood said. "There are so many around here, black, white, brown...they're eating up my grass."

Some residents feed the bunnies, Art Noel doesn't want them on his property, so he took a different approach. His whole front yard is fenced in.

"I had some nice little plants and then one day I came out and they cleaned them off." He said, showing off the chicken wire he put up around his bushes as a deterrent. "We caught it early enough, that's when we put this chicken wire around."

The story goes like this: A few years back, a homeowner raised domesticated rabbits, had to move and couldn't take them with. So instead of giving them up for adoption, the rabbits were released. The rabbits moved into a nearby yard and started doing what rabbits do best breed.

Now, years later the problem has gotten out of hand.

Medeiro wants to take care of the problem her own way.

"I'd like to get cages and catch them and dress them and eat 'em,” That's what they're for, she said. “There's too many around here. That's my only explanation for taking care of all these rabbits."

Noel, who fenced in his yard is just happy they're staying out, for now.

"It's nice not to have bunnies in your yard digging holes all the time and pooping and what have you," he said.

Rabbits can give birth every 30 days and have an average of 6-10 per litter and can get pregnant minutes after giving birth.

© 2018 KGW