Four military projects in Washington state could be cut in order to help fund the U.S.-Mexico border wall.

A fact sheet from the Department of Defense lists a refueling facility, replacement facility for the Northwest Joint Regional Correction Facility, a fire station, and a tactical equipment maintenance facility at Yakima Training Center.

The cuts are what Congress member Denny Heck calls "vital." He says he's visited the correctional facility, which "desperately" needs to be updated. He also points out that last year the Department of Defense supported the fueling station at Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

"This is why I voted against the president's emergency declaration," Heck said.

In February, congressional negotiators reached a deal that would finance construction of barriers along the U.S.-Mexico border and avoid another government shutdown. However, they agreed to a figure of about $1.4 billion, far less than the total funding the White House says is needed.

Last month, President Donald Trump declared a national emergency in order to secure more border wall funding. Congress responded when a bipartisan majority approved a resolution to overturn it. President Trump vetoed the resolution.

The military projects on the chopping block are just a few of the hundreds across the country.