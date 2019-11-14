BEAVERTON, Ore. — Police arrested five teenagers after a multi-state crime spree that ended in Beaverton, Tuesday.

Beaverton Police and Washington County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Beaverton Town Square Fred Meyer just before noon Tuesday.

They arrested 19-year-old Jamal Osman of Auburn, Wash., and 19-year-old Kassim Ahmed of Seattle, as well as 14, 15 and 17-year-old boys.

Police said the teens were driving a black Audi that was reported stolen at gunpoint in Tukwila, Wash., on Sunday.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Investigators found a replica gun in the car. They said the teens had just stolen a woman’s purse in the parking lot of the Beaverton Costco and before that, stole beer from a Winco store on Cedar Hills Boulevard.

Brian Kruhm was working Tuesday at his Papa Murphy’s Pizza store near Fred Meyer.

He watched anxiously as police advanced on the teens outside his store window and took them into custody.

“I saw several officers, guns pointed at an individual on the ground with hands behind his head,” said Kruhm. “The first thing that went to my head was that [the suspects] might come into the store… I locked the door and took everyone to the back room.”

The commotion and flashing lights drove customers away from his store for hours, he said.

Investigators believe the same group of teens was also behind a robbery in Tualatin, and car break-ins in Tigard and Vancouver.

All five suspects were charged with robbery in the second degree, identity theft and fraudulent use of a credit card. Osman was also charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.