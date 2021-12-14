Teen with cerebral palsy makes debut during inclusive Nutcracker show in Renton

Dempsey Hall is thrilled to join his sister on stage for this year's Nutcracker performance in Renton.

RENTON, Wash. — The Nutcracker is one of the most beloved holiday traditions and is performed by ballet companies across the world. West Seattle Performing Arts in Renton is putting a modern twist on the classic ballet that dates back to the 1890s.

This week, 13-year-old Dempsey Hall makes his debut as a new character. The 7th grader joins his sister in the show after years of watching her from the audience.

The studio director created a unique role just for Dempsey, the only member of the ensemble that is a wheelchair user. He has cerebral palsy and communicates non-verbally.

Their mother, Daniela, said this is extra special for the whole family.

“He loves watching his sister, he’s done that for years. But this year, he gets to participate.”

Tim Hall is Dempsey’s uncle and has been assisting with rehearsals.

“They’ve added what they call a ‘head array’ on his power chair and that allows him to use his head to control the entire chair.”

Dempsey’s power chair has been custom-fitted with some painted PVC pipe and cardboard siding to play the part of the train engine for the Candyland scene. Dempsey leads a team of tiny dancers on stage and is at full control of his locomotive.

His mom said it’s a perfect opportunity for Dempsey to be included and to show off his skills.

“It also lets him show off his moves, because he’s really an excellent wheelchair driver. He’s particularly good at it!”