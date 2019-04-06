SEATTLE -- A teenager suspected of stabbing his grandmother was found dead in Lake Washington along South Seattle on Monday afternoon.



The call came into police as a domestic disturbance just after noon on Monday. When police arrived, the 16-year-old boy suspected in the attack was gone.

The Seattle Police Department’s Harbor Patrol unit launched a search.



“We had information that the suspect was last seen running eastbound from the house and it led us to this location,” said SPD Detective Mark Jamieson, from the intersection of Rainier Ave. S. and 68th Ave. in South Seattle.



“We were doing a search, so we had a K-9 unit out doing a track and while we were searching, we were getting updates from neighbors giving us possible sightings of the suspect,” Jamieson continued.



One of those neighbors spotted the teen cutting between two houses.



“If he was in this area and he wound up down there, that’s the path of least resistance,” said Lonnie Yates, a resident who arrived home as police were searching his neighborhood.



More than two hours later, police found the teen's body in Lake Washington.

His 57-year-old grandmother is at Harborview Medical Center as police work to understand what motivated the brutal attack.





