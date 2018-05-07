Team Washington is cleaning up in the medal count at the Special Olympics 2018 USA Games in Seattle.

After three days of competition, the home team has won a total of 65 medals including 20 gold! Team Washington has also earned 24 silver medals, 21 bronze medals, and 25 other ribbons.

A total of 158 athletes are representing Washington at the games. Around 4,000 athletes and coaches are participating.

The closing ceremony will take place on Friday at Lake Union Park at 7 p.m. Click here for a full list of events.

