The City of Tacoma is racing to identify 400 shelter beds for the homeless ahead of a December 1 ban on 'structures with walls,' including tents.

City officials have contracted with faith-based organization Associated Ministries of Tacoma and an anti-poverty non-profit, the Metropolitan Development Council, to try to identify hundreds of beds for the homeless before December 1.

But even city officials admitted it was unlikely that the organizations would be able to identify 400 beds in just three weeks.

Pamela E. Duncan, CEO of the Metropolitan Development Council, said her organization has identified a small parcel of land that could accommodate some residents living in tents, but added, “It’s not reasonable to expect that that’s going to accommodate 400 beds.”

She said she is optimistic that, by December 1, she could establish at least two temporary sites for the homeless.

Azon Sulton, a pastor of Jesus Way Movement and Ministries, spends a couple of days a week talking to the homeless in Tacoma’s parks. He said, while he commends the city’s efforts, he does not believe 400 beds will solve Tacoma’s homeless problem.

“400 beds I don’t think is enough,” he said. “I think it’s way more than 400 people living out here on the street.” Sulton said some of the homeless people he’s spoken to said they will head to wooded areas if they are cleared out of parks.

30-year-old Jeff Hechavarria, who moved to Tacoma from New York looking for restaurant work, said he became homeless a few months ago after having a falling out with his brother. He and his wife live in a tent and have struggled to find shelters that will take both of them as a couple. He said he has no plan after December 1.

“What are we gonna do after that when we’ve got nowhere to go?” he asked.

RELATED: Tacoma bans most tents, shelters from public parks