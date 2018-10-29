ATLANTA — Federal state and city officials are investigating a suspicious package at a US Post Office at 400 Pryor Street SW in downtown Atlanta.

Atlanta Police said Pryor Street and Central Avenue are closed between Rawson and Fulton streets as the investigation takes place.

CNN officials released a statement that said the package was addressed to them and intercepted at an Atlanta post office. Atlanta Police said they got the call at around 9:38 AM and said the FBI is taking the lead.

According to the statement, there is no imminent danger to the CNN Center in downtown Atlanta. All mail for CNN's facilities has been screened off-site since Wednesday.

Another suspicious package addressed to CNN has been intercepted. This time in Atlanta. All mail is being screened off site. Note from Jeff: pic.twitter.com/I6TXSkoluQ — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) October 29, 2018

This comes within days when as many as 14 pipe bombs that were sent to individuals who had been critical of President Donald Trump in various parts of the nation.

The FBI says the package is similar in appearance to the other packages mailed to individuals and media across the nation in recent days.

The #FBI has confirmed a package has been recovered in Atlanta, similar in appearance to the others, addressed to CNN. — FBI (@FBI) October 29, 2018

One man was arrested in south Florida on Friday in connection with those mailed devices. It is not known if Monday's package is directly connected to the devices mailed last week.

Cesar Sayoc, 56, is due to make an initial court appearance on Monday in connection with the suspicious packages. He is facing five federal charges in connection with sending bomb-like devices across the country to Democrats and media personalities who have been critical of the president.

Sayoc faces more than 50 years in prison if convicted on all charges related to pipe bombs sent to political figures across the country

