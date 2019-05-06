The 20-year-old man suspected of shooting three people at Pritchard Island Beach park in Seattle's Rainier Valley neighborhood on Memorial Day was charged with three counts of assault.

Cedric Marvin Jackson III allegedly started shooting near the entrance/exit of the park, which is on a hill overlooking the park, according to a statement of probable cause. A 27-year-old woman and her 10-month old child were shot while they were in the back seat of a parked car. A 10-year-old girl was also shot.

Gang Unit Detectives arrested Jackson May 31 in Bellevue. He was booked into the King County Jail.

A witness told police that two cars came into the park and appeared to be "driving slowly through the park as if looking for someone." Both vehicles, according to witnesses, drove through the park and then stopped next to each other at the entrance.

A nearby resident said he was standing at his front window looking toward the park when the vehicles stopped. That's when a man in his 20s got out and "began shooting down into the park." The alleged gunman got into the driver's seat of one of the vehicles and drove off.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. while the victims and other park patrons were barbecuing and swimming, according to police documents.

The judge set Jackson's bond at $500,000.