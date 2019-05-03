It’s been a week since a bicyclist was killed in a hit and run collision in Seattle’s Rainier Beach neighborhood. Now a local attorney is sharing the findings of his study that highlights dangerous intersections for bicyclists.

The study looked at data from the Washington State Patrol between 2013 to 2017 and found 35 specific zones across the state where five or more collisions have occurred.

“We found that 85 percent or so of the accidents happen in Seattle, which is not surprising. And down in the corridor, the downtown corridor." Greg Colburn with the Colburn Law led the study said. "But what was surprising was the lack of accidents in, say, the Lake City Way area, West Seattle, Rainier Beach.

“The takeaway from that is whether those areas are safer for bicyclists or are bicyclists just not using it because they don’t feel safe.”

Some of the key takeaways from the study are that Seattle, Bellingham, and Olympia were at the top of the list for the most dangerous roads in Washington state for cyclists. The study also suggests that cyclists are much more likely to be struck at intersections than they are at non-intersection locations. Their records found that far more men were killed on bikes during that time; 42 men compared to six women.

You can find a complete listing of their findings here.

Colburn said there have been some very positive improvements when it comes to bike safety infrastructure, but he says we can make strides in other ways.

“I think we’re on the right track as far as investment and infrastructure,” Colburn said. “One of the ways that we can improve safety, which is an inexpensive tool, is education and enforcement.”

But more importantly, Colburn said there are a few things we all can do.

“My takeaway on study is that everybody needs to be patient. Slow down. It’s not worth it,” Colburn said. “You need to pay attention and look up from your phone. Because quite frankly a lot of wrecks involve phones and not just from the driver, sometimes the bicyclists too.”