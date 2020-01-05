Street construction hurting Capitol Hill businesses during an already tough time

A restaurant and a coffee shop that had to adjust due to the coronavirus pandemic, say they were blindsided this week by a Puget Sound Energy street project.

SEATTLE — The pandemic has created an unforgiving climate for making money and for businesses on 14th Avenue between Pike and Pine. Street construction has been the icing on a very unappetizing cake

Uyen Nguyen is the owner of Nue Restaurant in Seattle's Capitol Hill. She said on Monday, she was blindsided that her block was now a construction site.

"We have no idea whats going on, we just showed up to see management and trucks and tar and holes in the street," Nguyen said.

Next door, owner of Porchlight Coffee & Records Zack Bolotin feels the same way.

"It's just something that makes it harder to continue making a living," said Bolotin.

The construction is part of a Puget Sound Energy natural gas line restoration project on roadways and arterials that has been ongoing since July.

Janet Kim, a spokesperson from PSE, says by continuing to do the work through the pandemic is to complete it in a shorter amount of time and to "minimize impacts to businesses for when traffic is back to normal."

Nue and Porchlight are two of the many restaurants or coffee shops that have shifted operations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But with construction taking up parking and blocking their side of the street, the owners say their complicated situation is made even more complicated.

Nguyen says she's already seen a drop in numbers this week.

She said that she has had an employee run food orders to the end of the block during construction, which takes that person away from being able to answer phones and take more orders.

"Our restaurant is really hurting right now, and all our business is either delivery or take out, and it's hard to come and pick up delivery or take out when the road is blocked off," Nguyen said.

Kelsey Nyland from Mayor Jenny Durkan's office says that they have also heard complaints from the businesses on 14th Avenue.

"It appears that a private company restricted access to these small businesses, without providing any notice to the small business owners," Nyland said.

Nyland says that SDOT is following up with the businesses to prevent something like this from happening in the future.

Kim of PSE also affirmed that version of events. "[I]t does not appear customers were notified specifically before the road restoration began last week," she said.

Kim said that PSE is looking into this situation to see if anything can be learned from this situation.

Nguyen accepts the fact that necessary work needs to be done. She just would have liked notification from somebody, so she could make adjustments to her already adjusted business.