People are stuck at Snoqualmie Pass, in need of supplies

People who are stuck at Snoqualmie Pass are waiting for WSDOT to clear the snow from I-90 so they can get supplies and also head home.

SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — People who are stuck at Snoqualmie Pass are waiting for WSDOT to clear the snow from I-90 so they can get supplies and also head home.

Roman Rasmussen has been getting back into skiing and decided to do some night runs Wednesday at Snoqualmie Pass.

They ended up getting stuck there when feet of snow fell and WSDOT closed I-90.

“I'm no stranger to hearing about the pass conditions being bad, but I was like, okay, it'll be closed for a couple of hours,” they said. “Multi-day closure is something that I’ve never experienced.”

The only food is at a nearby gas station, and electricity comes and goes.

“I try to eat when I can under this power. I just throw things in the microwave super quickly and hope for the best,” said Rasmussen, who is staying in a hotel.

Others are stuck in their homes with dwindling supplies and no way in or out.

The Chief of Snoqualmie Pass Fire and Rescue said on Facebook he is working with WSDOT to establish a supply run to Cle Elum for gas and groceries. They hope to do that Saturday.

Those stuck at higher elevations are hoping it'll be just a few more nights before they can get out.