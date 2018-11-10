Sick and tired of those constant robocalls to your cell phone?

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson has joined with 34 others AG's across the country to call on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to do something about it.

Ferguson and his counterparts want the FCC to create new rules to allow telephone service providers to block more illegal robocalls being made to unsuspecting consumers in Washington and across the country.

Scammers have found ways to get around a call blocking order from the FCC. Now, they are using a technique that spoofs the area code of the consumer.

The attorneys general want the FCC to allow service providers to use new technology to detect and block illegal spoofed calls - even those coming from what are otherwise legitimate phone numbers.

That technology should be ready next year. This should protect people who have signed up for do-not-call lists.

