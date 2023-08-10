Man stole plane from Sea-Tac Airport 5 years ago

Five years ago, a Horizon Air employee stole a Q400 Turbojet from the airport's cargo area and crashed it on Ketron Island.

It’s been five years since a man stole a commercial airplane at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and flew it for more than an hour before crashing on an island in south Puget Sound.

On Aug. 10, 2018, at around 7:15 p.m., Richard “Bebo” Russell, 28, stole a Horizon Air Q400 Turboprop from the cargo area at Sea-Tac Airport. Surveillance video shows Russell, a Horizon Air ground service agent, tow the plane out of the cargo area and release it. As the plane rolls forward, Russell runs after the plane and jumps in the cabin door.

F-15 fighter jets were scrambled out of their base at Portland International Airport to intercept the plane.

Air traffic controllers tried to get him to land, but Russell kept going. He swooped over neighborhoods for more than an hour.

While in the air, Russell talks with air traffic controllers, telling them he was going to go check out Mount Rainier. At one point he appears to be in crisis, saying he’s “just a broken guy” and apologizing to people who he may have disappointed.

At 8:46 p.m. the aircraft crashed on Ketron Island, breaking apart and bursting into flames. Russell was killed, and there were no other injuries.

An FBI investigation found the crash appeared to be intentional.

The FBI says it found no evidence Russell received any former flight training. However, they say he was familiar with the checklist for starting an airplane and that they located internet searches where he found instructional videos.