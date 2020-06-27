Two men drowned in separate instances over the weekend in the Spokane River. Both instances involved families with children on kayaks.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Editor's note: The above video is a story KREM reported on in 2018 of a Post Falls man who died after falling into Spokane River.

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is reporting a second drowning in two days. The first was reported on Friday June 26 where a man tried to save his family after their Kayak capsized.

Saturday, a 61-year-old man from Hauser Lake launched a kayak into the water with two children onboard.

Once the kayak hit a set of rapids, it overturned and sent all three occupants into the water, according to a press release from Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office Patrol.

Deputies said that Marine Section, and Dive Rescue Team, along with Kootenai County Fire and Rescue were dispatched to Corbin Park for a possible drowning yesterday afternoon.

The children were wearing life jackets and were able to make it to shore. The man was not wearing a life jacket and did not come out of the water and could not be located.

After approximately 4 hours of searching, rescue crews were unable to locate the male, according to the press release.

The search was called off due to diver exhaustion, depleted resources, and unsafe conditions due to time of night.

It is unknown at this time if intoxication was an issue in this incident. The investigation is ongoing at this time as to the cause of this incident. The KCSO Dive Rescue Team and KCSO Marine Division will continue the search first thing on Sunday.

This is the second tragedy under very similar circumstances in as many days. KCSO advises citizens that people should not recreate in the Spokane River below the dam due to treacherous and constantly changing water conditions while the Avista Dam is open.

1st drowning reported on Friday, June 26, 2020

Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office Patrol is investigating a water rescue after a man died from trying to save his wife and child at Corbin Park near the Spokane River.

Last night around 5:50 pm deputies along with Kootenai County Fire and Rescue responded to a possible drowning. When crews arrived, they found a 35-year-old man from Spokane Valley had jumped into the water from shore where the kayak his wife and child were capsized in, according to the press release.

Deputies said the wife and child were safely rescued, but due to an error in communication, it was believed the man had also made it safely to shore. Shortly after family and friends searched for the man, he was not located and believed to still be in the water.

At around 6:50 p.m., divers located the man and transported him to shore for medical evaluation.

KSCO said he was later pronounced dead at the scene. The male was not wearing a life jacket and it is unknown at this time if intoxication was an issue in this incident.

The investigation is ongoing at this time as to the cause of this incident.