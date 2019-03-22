SPOKANE, Wash. — Drug use inside Spokane's downtown library branch got so bad over the last year, a plumber had to come twice a week just to clear the toilets of needles.

Now it's using blue lights to deter drug use.

The library was spending about $800 a week paying a plumber to remove needles from the toilets. It was all paid for with taxpayer dollars. But ever since the library installed the blue lights, the plumber hasn't been called once.

Spokane Public Library Communications Manager Amanda Donovan said there was more evidence of inappropriate behavior or drug use in the men's restroom than in the women's.

The library heard of other public spaces, like grocery stores, using blue lights to deter this behavior and decided to try it out in their men's restroom.

"We identified it as a possible solution to the same issue that many other public spaces are facing," Donovan said.

The idea is the blue lights make it more difficult to see veins.

"Critics can say it can make it more difficult for someone to find a vein and so it might cause them to harm themselves when they try to find a vein," Donvan said. "But we haven't seen any evidence of that in our restrooms."

Donovan said the blue lights are working as the toilets haven't been clogged since their installation.

She adds the library has worked closely with Washington State University health science experts and the Spokane Regional Health District as it tried out the blue lights.

This collaboration even led to posting additional signs about drug addiction resources.

There are no plans to install blue lights at any other library locations at this time. And right now, the city of Spokane also said it doesn't plan to install any blue lights either.