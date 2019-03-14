A fatal motorcycle crash on northbound I-5 at Mercer Streeet snarled the Thursday morning commute.

The freeway was reduced to a single lane for hours as law enforcement investigated and cleared the scene. The traffic backup stretched for about 7 miles.

All lanes were reopened by 8:20 a.m.

The Washington State Department of Transportation suggested people driving north into the city used alternate routes.

Trooper Rick Johnson says speed may have been a factor in the crash. No other vehicle appears to be involved.