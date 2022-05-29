Seattle teams among many in sports world speaking out against gun violence

"End Gun Violence" can be seen on all of the Mariners' social media pages.

SEATTLE — Many around the country are still reeling after the recent mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas. That includes some of Seattle’s professional sports teams, who are using their platforms to try to make a change.

"Play ball," are two words that you hear at every baseball field across the country. But at T-Mobile Park, there are three words the Seattle Mariners want to emphasize.



"Saying that we don't want gun violence and we don't want to have elementary schoolers getting shot in school is not terribly controversial," said Catie Griggs, the President of Business Operations for the Mariners.



"End Gun Violence," can be seen on all of the Mariners' social media pages. The team made the change, just a day after the Uvalde, TX shooting.

"I'm really proud to see a team that I support and love so much taking a stance to end gun violence it's something this country needs," said Rachel Roll, a Mariners fan.

Despite many fans in support of the team's message, there were some Mariners fans KING 5 spoke with on Sunday off camera who said they don't want their sports teams to get into politics.

