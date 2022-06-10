Judge orders Lori Vallow's jury trial be suspended

Judge Steven Boyce ordered that Lori Vallow's trial be suspended until her "competency to stand trial can be determined", vacating her January 9 trial date.

Lori Vallow Daybell and her husband Chad Daybell are currently in custody in Idaho, facing charges in the deaths of her children, Tylee and JJ. Both Chad and Lori are also facing additional charges connected to the deaths of their late spouses.

Both Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow Daybell have pleaded not guilty to all charges against them in Idaho. Prosecutors are also seeking the death penalty for both Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow Daybell.

Lori moved to Idaho with her kids from Arizona in September of 2019. The kids disappeared before the end of the month.

After the kids disappeared, Daybell's first wife, Tammy Daybell, died in October of 2019. Initially, it was believed she died in her sleep, but further investigation determined her death was suspicious, and investigators exhumed her body and later charged Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow Daybell with murder and conspiracy to murder.

Lori and Chad Daybell got married in Hawaii just a few weeks after Tammy's death.

While in Hawaii, Lori was arrested for failing to produce her kids in February 2020 and extradited back to Idaho in March of that year. Chad Daybell would later be arrested in June after the children's bodies were discovered on his property.

A trial for the couple was scheduled for January 2023.

Last week, motions were filed by Chad Daybell's attorney to sever the two cases, and push the trial date back to at least October 2023. His attorneys also filed a motion to allow Chad to wear civilian clothes during the trial. No hearing dates have been set yet, but Daybell is asking the judge to schedule a hearing on Oct. 13, at 9:00 a.m. to hear all of them.

