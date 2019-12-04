For the first time since it opened, the southbound direction of the Seattle tunnel will close.

The closure will occur from 11 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday for the tunnel's first checkup.

WSDOT crews will check the systems inside the tunnel like ventilation fans, cameras and fire detection.

One of these closures will occur every month. In May, the northbound lanes will close; those dates have not been determined yet.

