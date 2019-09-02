OLYMPIA, Wash. — Thousands across Washington lost power during the coldest stretch of the season after heavy snowfall slammed the region this weekend.

As of Sunday night, 15,000 customers are still without power, including 10,000 in Olympia alone. That's according to Puget Sound Energy (PSE).

Other areas in the dark include parts of Kitsap and Whatcom counties and areas of Vashon Island.

PSE is hoping to restore more power on Sunday, but thousands will have to prepare for another night in the cold and dark.

On Saturday morning, Karen Birbari's house was out power, but she was keeping warm by shoveling her driveway in Olympia.

“I’m sweating,” she laughed. “It’s not that cold. But I’d rather be skiing!”

Her neighbor, Jeannie Gruber – also lost power.

“It’s cold, but we have a fire going,” she said.

About a dozen tree limbs were down in her backyard. Neighbors helped her hoist a large limb out of the road, and over the fence.

“I did hear one fall last night,” she said. “It’s a loud crack.”

Another woman passed by on snowshoes – she said her home lost power, and she was headed to her cousin’s place, that still had heat.