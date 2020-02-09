Sound Transit officials believe vandalism to Federal Way murals racially motivated

An uncomfortable focus on faces': A Sound Transit mural by artists of color in Federal Way was vandalized just days after it was unveiled.

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Sound Transit workers spent Tuesday afternoon repairing the damage to many of the 35 murals hung up outside the construction site of the Federal Way Link extension.

The works were all done by local artists of color, highlighting their communities.

Transit officials say someone or multiple people slashed the mural just days after it was unveiled to the public Aug. 17. So far, there are no suspects.

One Sound Transit official said there "was certainly a disturbing emphasis on faces, an uncomfortable focus on faces."

Jasmine Iona Brown, one of the artists, says vandals have damaged her works twice before in the past.

"It's really important to me to get my work in the public sphere and get it out in the community, and I'm going to keep doing it. It strengthens my result," Brown said.

She says although displaying art in public makes it vulnerable to acts like this, it's all the more important to make sure the message behind the art is amplified.

"Hopefully whoever's doing this — whether it's one person or multiple people  — hopefully they give up and stop and respect and appreciate what the artists are trying to bring to the community."

Sound Transit asks anyone who might have any information about a possible suspect to contact law enforcement.