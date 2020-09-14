Sorting Fact from Fiction: Answering your biggest questions about misinformation, disinformation & fraud

Learn to identify the truth & avoid scams. Sorting Fact from Fiction: A Virtual Town Hall premieres Sept. 15 at 11 AM on KING 5 & KONG. Sponsored by AARP.

SEATTLE — In this era of technology and innovation, misinformation has become one of the most confusing challenges of our time. With social media and other interactive platforms, we constantly have access to information. However, this 24/7 access has also enabled the spread of falsehoods and fraud on a massive scale that have become increasingly difficult to spot.

The need for reliable information from sources we can trust is more important now than ever.

That's why KING 5 and AARP have put together "Sorting Fact From Fiction: A Virtual Town Hall" hosted by KING 5 Evening's Angela Poe Russell. Viewers like you sent in your biggest questions about identifying the truth, avoiding scams, and making the right choices when it comes to consuming news. We assembled a panel of regional experts to tell you everything you need to know.

Meet the experts: