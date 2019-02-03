SEATTLE — With Gov. Jay Inslee’s campaign for president officially official – another name is floating around in the political atmosphere this week – Sen. Henry M. “Scoop” Jackson.

About 40 years ago, Jackson was the last candidate from Washington to formally campaign for the Oval Office.

“This is during the ’72 campaign, I think he mistook me for a constituent,” laughed Peter Jackson, his son. He showed a photo of his father shaking hands with a younger version of himself.

Jackson mounted two campaigns – one in ’72, and again in ’76. Peter was 5 and 9 during those races.

“I think at the time he was pretty hopeful, he had pretty high name recognition,” said Jackson.

“He hoped and assumed his popularity in Washington state would translate nationwide – and it didn’t,” Jackson chuckled. “There were a lot of good candidates that year, Jimmy Carter in particular and outsiders had a real advantage.”

All these years later, Jackson sees lessons in his father’s political aspirations, and now, Governor Inslee’s. Mainly – that gaining a national platform can be an uphill battle.

“A lot of money to raise, and 99 counties in Iowa to visit,” he said.

Jackson found an old campaign poster with his father’s face bounded by the phrase “Jackson Can Beat Nixon.”

“He never had the chance,” he said. “He had to do that himself.”

His takeaway: that a successful presidential run is the intersection of abilities – and timing.

“In my father’s case, the timing probably couldn’t have been more off,” he said. “He did as well as he could, but the timing might be perfect for something like this with Gov. Inslee. He might develop the groundswell by the laser focus [on climate change]. Or not, we don’t know.”