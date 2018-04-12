Orlando, Fla. -- An international search is on to find some of the rarest blood in the world to help save the life of a 2-year-old South Florida girl.

Zainab has neuroblastoma, an aggressive form of cancer. More than 1,000 local and national donations have been tested to match her blood; but of those, only three people have her rare blood type.

The toddler's blood is missing a common antigen that the majority of people have in their red blood cells. That antigen is called "Indian B." The matching donor would need to be missing their Indian B antigen and have blood types "O" or "A".

Statistically, the only people who are likely to be a match are exclusively of Iranian, Indian or Pakistani descent. Even among those groups, only four percent are missing the Indian B antigen, according to Oneblood, the group that is working to find donors for Zainab.

The 2-year-old will need at least seven to 10 donors because she'll require ongoing blood transfusions for an undetermined amount of time.

To learn more or find out if you're a match, click here.

© 2018 WTSP