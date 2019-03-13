MILL CREEK, Wash — Snohomish County Deputy Molly Thunder is stuck on light duty behind a desk these days, which she hates, but she's grateful to be here at all.

"Coming to work is the best part of this whole thing because it kind of helps you forget the diagnosis," she said.

In December, Thunder was diagnosed with severe aplastic anemia, a rare, life-threatening bone marrow disorder.

Through it all, she has found strength and comfort in her brothers and sisters throughout the law enforcement community.

"There's not a lot of jobs where you get to work that closely with people who get to back you up."

That back-up is on the way in the form a bone marrow drive organized by the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office.

Molly Thunder needs a transplant. None of her family members are matches. So, at just 27-years-old, she's forced to depend on the goodness of strangers.

"I'm the lucky one," she said sarcastically. "You just kind of have to deal with it. You can't change it."

A bit shy and soft-spoken, Thunder said the only reason she agreed to go public with her story was to raise awareness of the disease and get more people, especially minorities, on the bone marrow registry.

"People with multi-ethnic backgrounds, the black and Asian communities are not well represented on the registry," said Thunder. "Why not use the chance we have to grow for those people? There are people out there who need it a lot quicker than I do."

Thunder asks everyone to help serve and protect their communities by getting registered. The first step is a simple, painless cheek swab.

If you are unable to attend the event, you can register online by visiting: Join.BeTheMatch.Org/Match4Molly.

"The more people who can come out and donate and learn about this kind of thing, the better," she said.

