The single-engine airplane's two occupants escaped and swam to shore, police say.

CASCADE LOCKS, Ore. — A single-engine airplane crashed into the Columbia River in Cascade Locks Sunday morning, according to the Hood River County Sheriff's Office.

The plane's two occupants, a man and woman from Bellevue, Washington were able to escape the plane and swim to shore, according to police. They were taken to a Portland hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The crash happened around 11:45 a.m. near the Port of Cascade Locks Marina.

Witnesses told police the pilot tried to land the plane at Cascade Locks Airfield but the landing gear wasn't down. The plane then flew toward the river and bounced along the water before it came to rest and started to sink.