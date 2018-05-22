Organized team activities have begun for the Seahawks — more commonly known as OTAs.

What's also more commonly known is Earl Thomas won't be there until he has to be there.

These are all voluntary workouts until June 12th, the start of mandatory veteran minicamp. If Earl misses one or all three days of that camp, he'll be subject to fines.

He wants a new contract. He deserves a new contract. Does he deserve to be the highest paid safety in the NFL? Sure. Just not in Seattle. This team spent the offseason unloading salaries on the defensive side of the ball.

As it stands right now, if the Seahawks make Earl the highest paid safety in the game, he'll also be the highest paid player on the roster at the start of the 2019 season. Again, that's as it stands right now.

Does that make any sense - the highest paid player on the Seahawks' defense would be a 30 year-old safety?

Like I said, Earl can get $13 million a season. Just let a team like the Cowboys write that check. With all the youth in their secondary, they're a team desperate for a safety of his caliber.

The Hawks don't fall into that category. Safety is not a cornerstone position, like a defensive end or a cornerback.

Which brings me to Frank Clark.

The Hawks' defensive end turns 25 next month and he's entering the final year of his contract. Clark racked up 19 sacks in the last two years as a part-time pass rusher. This season will be his first playing full time - the days of jumping in for Michael Bennett and Cliff Avril are over.

Clark will command somewhere in the neighborhood of $14 million a season. If he has a big year and is allowed to get to free agency, that number could grow. That's why the Seahawks need to lock him up before the upcoming season ends, or maybe before it even starts.

Remember, the Hawks took a chance on Clark when they drafted him in the second round in 2015. He was surrounded by red flags, leaving NFL executives wondering why Seattle took him so high, but the gamble paid off big time.

Message to the Seahawks - don't roll the dice again. You proved 31 other teams wrong the first time around. Don't give them a second chance.

© 2018 KING