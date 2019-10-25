SEATTLE — Business owners in Ballard and SODO are raising concerns about raw sewage from RVs being pumped into storm drains, potentially contaminating local waterways.

“We have numerous reports and I have firsthand witnessing of human waste being dumped directly into the drain,” said Erin Goodman, executive director of the SODO Business Improvement Area (BIA).

The SODO BIA and the Ballard Alliance worked with an environmental research company to test a storm drain earlier this year at 1st Street and Lander Street.

They say they found fecal coliform levels 300 times greater than the state water quality standard.

“One sample does not make a conclusive argument, but it is indicative that further study is needed,” Goodman said, noting that there is nowhere for people living in RVs to reliably pump their waste, besides storm drains.

The business groups outlined their concerns about RVs and sewage in a Seattle Times opinion piece.

Seattle Public Utilities said it ran tests last year in SODO and found elevated fecal coliform levels were primarily due to incorrect private sewer connections, which were later repaired.

RELATED: Seattle cracks down on vagrant RVs and vehicles returning to city streets

"We appreciate the partnership of our local businesses and their continued advocacy for a healthy, clean environment. SPU will continue working with them and the Mayor's Office as we work to better understand this data and continue to expand our efforts to protect our waterways,” SPU said in a statement.

SPU has an RV trash remediation pilot program, which removes garbage and solid waste from RV parking sites. SPU said it's working to mitigate wastewater pollution from RVs through a mobile RV pump-out pilot.

The business groups said in their opinion piece that “While the mayor’s office has engaged productively, council members turn a blind eye to the issue, choosing instead to keep the status quo and continue to allow derelict RVs to remain parked on our neighborhood streets, threatening the safety of our waterways.”

A spokesperson for the city council did not respond to a request for comment, Thursday evening.

RELATED: Seattle City Council moves to crackdown on RVs, those who rent them out