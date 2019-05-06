KELSO, Wash. — A Washington high school's yearbook staff is apologizing to parents after yearbooks containing a student's senior quote from Adolf Hitler were printed and handed out this week.

A Kelso High School senior selected the quote and it was missed by editors, according to a statement from the Kelso School District.

"The district in no way supports or condones the actions of Adolf Hitler. After realizing the error, the quote was redacted from remaining books before handing them out," the statement said.

The word "school" was also misspelled on the first page of the yearbook.

The yearbook adviser emailed the following message to parents Wednesday morning:

On behalf of myself and the yearbook staff, I would like to sincerely apologize for the insensitive and inappropriate senior quotes we let slip past our eyes. There was no malicious or purposeful intent behind putting it in our book and we did not catch our mistake until after books were handed out. We will review our editing procedures and implement a new plan to ensure this will not happen in the future.

