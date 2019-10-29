A new poll from the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce Chamber’s political arm, CASE, suggests there is voter unrest with the Seattle City Council, and it is notable in certain districts.
A Civic Alliance for a Sound Economy (CASE) poll of likely voters was conducted by EMC Research on Oct. 22 and 23. That poll included a small sample size of 250 people in each district. EMC said the margin of error is 6.2 percentage points.
In Seattle’s District 1 (West Seattle, South Park) where Lisa Herbold is seeking re-election, the poll found that 72% of voters are ‘very closely’ or ‘somewhat closely’ watching the City Council race between Herbold and Phil Tavel.
Of those voters, only 27% felt the City was headed in the right direction and 61% felt it was on the wrong track. The percentage of those who feel the city is on the wrong track is up 12 points after a poll the month before.
The poll also showed, that in D1, 53% of voters had an unfavorable rating of the Council, as opposed to 38% favorable.
In District 3 (Central Seattle), where Kshama Sawant is seeking re-election, 74% of respondents said they were very or somewhat closely watching the races, and 44% felt the City was off on the wrong track.
The unfavorable rating was at 48% versus 45% who had a favorable opinion.
District 4 (Northeast Seattle) voters are really watching the races, with 81% saying they are closely paying attention, and 44% saying the City is on the wrong track. 56% had an unfavorable opinion of the City Council.
67% of voters are closely watching the Council races in District 6 (Northwest Seattle), and 55% say the City is on the wrong track, up 12 points in a month.
55% of those polled also have an unfavorable view of the Council, with only 33% viewing the Council positively.
D7 (Pioneer Square to Magnolia), which includes downtown, found 72% of voters were watching the election, and 51% think the City is on the wrong track. Those with an unfavorable view was more than the favorable, at 53-39%.
All told, 1,250 voters were polled in the five districts.
It’s not immediately clear why voters in D5 (North Seattle) or D2 (South Seattle) were not part of the survey.