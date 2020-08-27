Seattle Public Schools, teachers union reach tentative deal

Seattle Public Schools and its teachers union, the Seattle Education Association, have reached a tentative agreement on work expectations for this school year, which starts on Sept. 4.

The Seattle Times reports details about the agreement reached after two months of negotiations weren’t immediately available.

If a representative assembly of union members OKs the deal this weekend, it will permit the district to release additional information about what families and students can expect from online learning this fall, including student schedules and vital services such as special education.