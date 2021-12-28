Seattle Public Schools plans for in-person learning after winter break

SPS earlier warned families that some classrooms might have to go back to virtual learning in January, to slow the spread of COVID.

SEATTLE — With COVID-19 cases spiking, Seattle Public Schools warned parents their children might have to stay home after their holiday break and go back to a virtual classroom to help slow the spread of the omicron variant.

In an update posted on Tuesday, the district said students should prepare to be back at their desks.

"We recognize students learn best with teachers in the classroom and are planning to keep students and staff in schools. SPS is positioned, however, to transition classrooms (or schools) to remote instruction, if necessary, at some point in January," the district said.

Other districts are also keeping kids in their schools after their break, a sign of how much has changed since last year.

Vaccines and boosters are widely available, though state data shows many parents are reluctant to get their kids the shots.

As of Tuesday, 58.6% of 16 and 17-year-olds were fully vaccinated. That figure drops to 51.1% for kids 12 to 15. 18.3% of children 5 to 11 are fully vaccinated, according to the Washington Department of Health (DOH)

The latest data from the DOH shows that the state hit a record number of new daily COVID-19 cases on Christmas Eve with 6,235. The previous record was 5,526 new cases on Dec. 7, 2020.

As for the Puget Sound region, data shows that King, Pierce and Snohomish counties saw 4,685 positive COVID-19 cases on Dec. 24. The previous record for the three counties was also on Dec. 7, 2020, with 2,662, which was only the second time the daily case count ever hit more than 2,000.

Many districts are urging families to get their kids a COVID test before next Monday, just to be extra safe. However, snow and frigid temperatures forced many COVID-19 testing sites to temporarily close and cancel hundreds of appointments in western Washington. Public Health – Seattle & King County advised anyone who wants to get tested to check their updated site before heading to a location, and in most cases, say they must make an appointment to do so.