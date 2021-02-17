Police involved in shooting near Seattle waterfront Tuesday night

Several streets around Alaskan Way and Seneca Street on the city's waterfront are blocked, after an officer-involved shooting Tuesday night.

Information on who was shot and the circumstances of the shooting were not immediately available.

It's the second officer-involved shooting in a week, after a police officer fatally shot a man near Jimi Hendrix Park and the Northwest African American Museum last week. In that incident, the man shot two women in the museum parking lot, killing one of them, before pointing a gun at officers, who shot him.