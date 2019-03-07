Seattle Parks and Recreation is taking extra steps to ensure no one tries to light off fireworks on its synthetic fields during Fourth of July celebrations.

On Wednesday and Thursday, ball fields throughout the city will be lit up to discourage people from sparking fireworks on synthetic fields. Lights will remain on until 10-11 p.m.

Fireworks could destroy the artificial turf on fields or surrounding areas, Parks and Rec warns. It costs the city an estimated $1.2 million to replace an average-sized field. Parks and Recreation has renovated the fields over the past several years.

All city parks will be monitored by security overnight Wednesday and Thursday.

Lights at the following fields will be turned off at 11 p.m.:

Bobby Morris at Cal Anderson Park, 1635 11th Ave

Delridge Playfield, 4458 Delridge Way SW

Garfield #1, E Cherry St & 23rd Ave

Genesee Upper and Lower Playfield, 4316 S Genesee St.

Georgetown Playfield, 750 S Homer St.

Hiawatha Playfield, 2700 California Ave. SW

Interbay Athletic Complex, 3027 17th Ave W

Jefferson Playfield, 4165 16th Ave. S

Lower Woodland Playfield #2 and #7, 5201 Green Lake Way North

Walt Hundley Playfield, 6920 34th Avenue SW

Washington Park Playfield, 2500 Lake Washington Blvd. E

West Seattle Stadium, 4432 35th Ave. SW

Lights at the following fields will turned off at 10 p.m.:

Loyal Heights Playfield, 2101 NW 77th St

Mickey Merriam Athletic field complex, Magnuson #5 (Rugby), #6, #7, 7400 Sand Point Way N.E.

Miller Playfield, 330 19th Ave. E

Lights will turned off at the following grass fields at 11 p.m.