SEATTLE — Seattle doctors working on a cure for HIV say they're learning a lot from two patients declared infection-free.

The most recent case involves a man from London, who appears to be cured after a stem cell transplant. The first case was announced 12 years ago.

Timothy Ray Brown, who grew up in Seattle, was diagnosed with the virus in 1995 and was only expected to live a few years.

“I'm told that I give people a lot of hope,” said Timothy Ray Brown, who has been HIV-free for 12 years.

After Brown was diagnosed with HIV, he was later diagnosed with leukemia.

Doctors gave him a stem cell transplant from a donor who was naturally immune to HIV, as about 1 percent of Caucasian people are. It worked, and the virus vanished.

“I think that my story is important because it means that HIV can be cured and in science everything is possible,” Brown said Tuesday, after the announcement that a London man might be the second patient to be cured of HIV.

RELATED: 2nd patient appears free of virus that causes AIDS after transplant

Doctors at Fred Hutch in Seattle say the two cases are helping accelerate their understanding of how to reverse the virus.

“That tells us that it can be done, a cure can be accomplished in HIV,” said Dr. Hans-Peter Kiem. “Now we have to figure out how it can be made more feasible and durable with less dangerous side effects.”

“It's very important that people don't think that this is suddenly the cure, this is one cure, I'm an example of one person that's been cured of HIV, this doesn't mean that everybody can be cured (with) this method,” Brown said.

He now lives in Palm Springs and occasionally visits Seattle to check in with doctors. His story helps to motivate ongoing research.

“I'm hoping that one day there will be cures for everyone, no matter where they're from, or what gender they are, or what race they are,” Brown said.