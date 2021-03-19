Seattle mom talking to her kids about anti-Asian violence goes viral on TikTok

A Korean American mom is sharing how she has difficult conversations with her kids about racism — and finds she's not alone.

A Seattle mom is sharing what it's like to talk to her kids about the #StopAsianHate movement. She hopes it'll help other parents faced with difficult conversations about the rise in anti-Asian violence.

Jane Park, a Korean American, is finding the words to have conversations about racism with her 5-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son.

These conversations started during last summer's protests against racial injustice.

"We had been talking about Black Lives Matter, that was his frame of reference, and it occurred to me I have to tell him that because we are Asian American, we also can be on the receiving end of racism," Park said.

Park shared part of her conversation on TikTok and close to half a million views later, she realizes she's not alone.

"I know that there are other parents other Asian American parents kind of struggling as I am," said Park, who has 3 million followers on TikTok.

Mental Health Counselor, Bernice Imei Hsu, a Chinese American, says age-appropriate conversations about racism are important.

"Ask them, how are you feeling about all of this, and then in taking that step back and allowing kids to tell you, if they're feeling scared," said Park.

Hsu says checking in with kids can help them feel safe expressing themselves about what they're seeing.

Hsu encourages anyone looking to be an ally of the Asian-American community can follow the same advice.