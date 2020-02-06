WATCH LIVE: Seattle city officials address protesters

Several days of protests have occurred in Seattle against the death of a black man who was in Minneapolis police custody.

SEATTLE — Hundreds of people have been gathered peacefully in downtown and at Cal Anderson Park on Tuesday afternoon.

#TrafficIAlert. I-5 is being closed right now due to the protest nearing the freeway. Closure will be from I-90 to SR 520. — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) June 2, 2020

Interstate 5 is being closed due to the protest nearing the freeway. Closure will be from Interstate 90 to State Route 520.

Mayor Jenny Durkan was scheduled to give a briefing after several days of protests in Seattle on the death of George Floyd. She was to be joined by Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best and Fire Chief Harold Scoggins.

The press conference was scheduled for 4:15 p.m. but has been delayed to 5:30 p.m.. It will be streamed live on KING5.com. Durkan and city officials are expected to give an update on tonight's planned activities in Seattle.

Protests in Seattle and throughout the country continued through today against Floyd's death while in custody of Minneapolis police, as well as other cases of police killings of black people. On Monday, hundreds protested peacefully for many hours until police and demonstrators clashed on Capitol Hill.

The agency that investigates allegations of Seattle police misconduct received about 12,000 complaints about the police response to George Floyd protests this weekend.

The Seattle Office of Police Accountability (OPA) said Monday it is currently reviewing and processing the complaints, and investigations into the complaints will be its “top priority.”