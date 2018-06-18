Yes dee Gordon flosses...his teeth...and he does the dance.

"I can't teach anybody how to do it. I just can do it," Dee says.

He might even do it after a great play, as he did last weekend.

And though he grew up as the son of a major leaguer, Tom "Flash" Gordon, Dee says he didn't even like baseball, opting instead for basketball.

But once his dad's game grabbed him, he was hooked.

"That's why I think I love it so much is because I just started playing."

And if you see "DDS729" on his glove, that's his mom's initials and his siblings' numbers on their sports teams.

He doesn't hit a lotta homers, but the most memorable was with the Marlins. A day after his teammate and friend José Fernández died in a boat crash, Dee hit a home run to lead off the game.

"The part of the story a lotta people don't know is he used to always be like, 'Doggie, you need to hit a homer,' and I was like I'm saving my one homer for a good situation."

And while he doesn't go deep often, he DIGS deep every time he steals a base (which IS often). For every base stolen, he donates $200 to fight poverty.

