Seattle Fire employee arrested after threats to councilmember

Seattle police on Friday arrested a city fire department employee in connection with threats made to a City Councilmember. In a statement, authorities said the 42-year-old man, who was not identified, was booked for cyberstalking, computer trespass and identity theft as part of an ongoing probe.

The statement did not identify the City Councilmember, but in January Councilmember Kshama Sawant said she had received threats from an email address that appeared to belong to Seattle Fire Department employee.